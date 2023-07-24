China Congratulates Cambodia on Successful National Election and Strengthened Bilateral Relations

Beijing, July 24th – Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning expressed warm congratulations to Cambodia on the successful conclusion of its seventh national election during a regular press conference on July 24th. He also extended his congratulations to the Cambodian People’s Party on their victory under the leadership of Chairman Hun Sen.

China, as a good neighbor and good friend of Cambodia, wishes the country continued success and development in its new parliament and government. Mao Ning expressed confidence that Cambodia will achieve even greater accomplishments in national construction and development, ultimately benefiting its people.

Over the past few years, China-Cambodia relations have seen significant progress under the strategic guidance of the leadership from both countries. The two nations enjoy a high level of mutual trust, close cooperation, and support for one another. Their collaboration has not only contributed to regional cooperation but also to the maintenance of international fairness and justice. China and Cambodia have become an exemplary model of friendly relations and mutual benefits.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cambodia, which has been designated as the “China-Cambodia Friendship Year.” In light of this, China is dedicated to working alongside Cambodia to carry forward the cherished friendship for generations to come. The focus will be on accelerating the construction of a high-quality, high-level, and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era. Such efforts aim to bring even greater benefits to the two peoples.

As China and Cambodia strengthen their bond, they exemplify the positive impact of bilateral relations on regional and international affairs. The continuous growth of their relations not only enhances cooperation and mutual support but also sets a positive example for other countries to follow.

With China‘s longstanding friendship and support, Cambodia can embark on a path of sustainable development and prosperity. The congratulations from China and their shared vision for the future highlight the enduring bond between the two nations.

