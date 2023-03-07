10
BEIJING – Messages to America. In the traditional annual press conference of the foreign minister, on the sidelines of the work of the National People’s Congress, the new minister Qin Gang certainly has no tender words for Washington. Qin, former ambassador to the United States and minister in office for two months, portrays the US and its allies as a source of tension and conflict, while praising Beijing’s relationship with Moscow.
