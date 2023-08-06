Home » China, magnitude 5.4 earthquake: 156 buildings collapse, at least 21 injured
China, magnitude 5.4 earthquake: 156 buildings collapse, at least 21 injured

An earthquake measuring 5.4 struck eastern China at 2.34 am local time, causing the collapse of 156 buildings and homes. The official television CCTV, citing the provincial authorities, reported that hundreds of trains were suspended in the morning. The earthquake was felt as far away as the cities of Beijing and Tianjin, as well as Shanghai, some 800 kilometers from the epicenter. The US Geological Survey reported that the quake occurred 26 kilometers south of the city of Dezhou in Shandong Province at a depth of 10 kilometers. At least 21 people were injured.

China‘s CENC earthquake center located the exact epicenter of the quake near the village of Wangdagua, recording a total of 59 aftershocks. Wangdagua is part of Pingyuan county, in the prefectural city of Dezhou. The official China News Service says the railway lines are being inspected for possible damage. Again CCTV reports that the gas service has been interrupted in some areas due to damage to the pipes.

