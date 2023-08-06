Rome submerged in rubbish, Raggi’s legacy puts the Jubilee at risk

Rome in disarray, the degradation of the capital and the legacy of Virginia Raggi

It is not (only) a political discourse. For decades we have witnessed a progressive decay of Rome, Capital of Italy, showcase of our nation. The speech is general and applies to all Italian cities, but a Roma it is more accentuated. Until the 1970s, the city’s urban indicators were all positive: the green was well maintained, the potholes almost non-existent, the rubbish was collected on time and the taxis worked perfectly. Only public transport was beginning to show some signs of slowing down and there were still the so-called “Vespasians”.

In the following years, however, there was a progressive collapse. The public parks have been abandoned to themselves, even though Rome is one of the greenest cities in Europe. The sidewalks are broken and haven’t been repaired, the road surface looks like that of a bombed city, the taxis have disappeared, the garbage is stratified in appalling heaps and the administrators have gradually proved to be increasingly inadequate to manage the capital.

It would take learned studies of political sociology and collective psychology to understand the reasons and above all the remedies. To report that strangely things worked when there was no direct election of the Mayor. One of the factors of social degradation is definitely wild immigration. For a well-known social law we have in fact imported the worst existing abroad: desperate people who have brought us their degradation instead of increasing our well-being. We have gone back 50 years. Stupid rules and years of amateur administrators have done the rest. In the meantime, it is worth noting the Raggi case which was the final blow that brought an already tried city to its knees.

