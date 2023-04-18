China responds to Taiwan-related arguments at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting: If you really care about the situation in the Taiwan Strait, you should first understand the root cause of the tension in the Taiwan Strait

China News Service, Beijing, April 17th (Reporter Li Jingze) Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin presided over a regular press conference on April 17th.

In response to the Taiwan-related arguments at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Wang Wenbin pointed out: There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China‘s territory. The government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legal government representing the whole of China. This is the core of the one-China principle The essence is the key to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Relevant countries should realize that the Taiwan issue is China‘s internal affair and does not allow any external interference. Although the two sides of the Taiwan Strait have not yet been reunified, the mainland and Taiwan belong to one China. Taiwan is part of China‘s territory. China‘s national sovereignty and territorial integrity have never been divided. This is the true status quo of the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan’s return to China is an important part of the post-World War II international order, and adhering to one China is to maintain the post-war international order.

If you really care about the situation in the Taiwan Strait, you should first find out where the source of the tension in the Taiwan Strait lies. Facts have repeatedly shown that with the connivance and support of external forces, the “Taiwan independence” elements on the island are unscrupulous in carrying out separatist activities. This is undermining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and the root cause of the tension in the Taiwan Strait. To maintain the stability of the situation across the Taiwan Strait and regional peace and tranquility, we must clearly adhere to the one-China principle and oppose “Taiwan independence” separatist activities.

They say they stick to the one-China policy in words, but they turn a blind eye to the “Taiwan independence” separatist activities in action, condone and support it openly and secretly, and even say that opposing “Taiwan independence” separatism is changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. The one-China policy is undermining rather than maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. It is an irresponsible act. (over)