The debut of the self-driving Maserati MC20 at the Mille Miglia 2023

ROME – Automated driving is also starting to make headway in Italy. At the “most beautiful race in the world“, the 1000 Miglia 2023, the first self-driving car will make its debut: a Maserati MC20 Cielo, developed by the Milan Polytechnic. The car will thus participate in the historic automobile competition as part of the wider “1000 Miglia Autonomous Drive” (1000-Mad) project, which represents the first experimentation in the world of autonomous vehicles on public roads, with an extension route of more than 1,500 kilometers over a period of more than 12 months.

Hence, from 13 to 17 June next, the new trident sports car will cross the entire 1000 Miglia route, tackling some sections in “autonomous driving” mode for which the request for authorization from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (particularly passing through the cities of Bergamo and Brescia, Milan, Ferrara, Modena and Parma).

Once the famous event is over, a year of intense development and experimentation will begin in which the MC20 Cielo will be tested on a route similar to that of the 1000 Miglia, covering municipal, provincial and state roads, and partly also motorway sections, with the aim of covering in autonomous mode the entire route of the 1000 Miglia 2024. The vehicle driven by artificial intelligence developed by the Milan Polytechnic will be constantly supervised by a human co-driver.

This year Matteo Marzotto will be behind the wheel, a member of the 1000 Miglia board of directors who boasts numerous participations in the historic 1000 Miglia. A way to also celebrate the 70th anniversary of uncle Giannino’s victory in the famous race, as well as an ideal passing of the baton between past, present and future. Finally, it should be noted that the Milan Polytechnic project aims to develop the technical skills of Italian industry, to contribute to the development of sustainable mobility and to bring the public closer to this new technology. (Maurilio Rigo)