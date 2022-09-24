NEW YORK – In New York for the United Nations General Assembly, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. According to what was leaked through a statement from the Chinese ministry, the head of diplomacy in Beijing was particularly direct on the Taiwan issue with his US counterpart. According to reports, Wang Yi told Blinken that China that the United States is sending “wrong and very dangerous signals” on the island issue and the more “rampant” the activities of Taiwanese separatists are, the less likely it is to achieve peace. . Beijing considers Taiwan to be its province, the island government opposes it and reiterates that only the 23 million people who live there have the right to decide their future.

“Taiwan – Wang Ly would have said – are an internal issue of China, the US has no right to intervene, in any way, to resolve it”. According to Beijing, however, “the US is trying to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China over Taiwan”. Harsh tones, which sound like a “face to face” response that Beijing wanted to deliver to Washington five days after the contents of Joe Biden’s interview with “60 Minutes” on CBS were released. The president reiterated that the US is ready to defend Taiwan in the event of an “unprecedented” Chinese attack. And, when asked precisely whether he intended a direct military intervention by the American armed forces, Biden replied: “Yes”, while reaffirming in the same interview that he always wanted to observe the principle of “One China“. “For our part – say high sources of the US administration -, the secretary made it clear that, in accordance with our long-standing policy of ‘One China‘, which we reiterate has not changed, the Biden interview and stability is absolutely vital “