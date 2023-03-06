After the successful singles, he has been working hard on his first full-length album Bengo. Prejudices or expectations left the bar high, but the people of Oiartzu responded more than well. Bengo has a quiet profile among rappers, and little participation in the networks, letting the music do the talking. And how Bengo’s music speaks! He has done a good job My Dvy together with the producer. Many different contemporary styles can be heard there: trap, rock, pop, house, emo…

The album starts off great, taking the first steps with fear with the intimate “Galduta”. Throwing in the bass drum and the guitar helps to add to the teenage punkpop atmosphere. Bengo has never been the stereotypical old-school rhymer, and the way he sings reveals his involvement on the record. The collaboration with Mon Dvy is different. The two creators have combined very well, giving the songs what they need, without skimping on decoration. This is how the second round songs like “Bakarrik” appear.

The works have elaborate, original and exciting structures. Bengo has gone all in this time: sticky melodies, intense dynamics… and whose trumpet is that? “I don’t need” appears in the unclassifiable, Kiliki Frexkowith the collaboration of, in which there are excellent lines, with a skilled and wonderful delivery and intonation: “tiene cara de mala pero es biende buena, me da un xuxu en la mejilla yo le hago la cena, le canto una de Kamela, nunca debi enamorarme prima ta hori everything”. Simply

A round pop song with a smell of the 90s, one of those that are imagined in slow motion. The 808s sound great once again, and Bengo brings more than original neologisms like “Sayek”: a melancholic and honest song of self-affirmation. In these times when screens are piled up with messages, a danceable hit like “Mezu bat” inspires hope. Deep exercise that makes you want to leave everything you’re doing and dance, by the hands of master Denso and Tatta’s wicked voice. These freebies are an indicator of the healthy scene of the Basque Country, making the place they deserve.

Starting with the first notes of the anthem “Hemengatchik” it is clear that the night has arrived and we are going to break the record. Ganga’s video clip, well-made references and metaphors and, again: Kiliki. Frexko has a reputation as a studio magician, and in this song he also shows that he is one of the finest composers of this generation. This involves the production of Chickjuarez: nightingale, sticky, moldy. This generation of artists has once again valued the work of the producers, and of course: the gem shines.