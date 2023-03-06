Treviso, March 6, 2023 – Eralda Spahillari was 19, while Barbara Brotto was still a minor, just 17: they were friends and both died in the car accident in the Treviso area, Saturday night, in Gorgo al Monticano. [Missing Caption]

They were both passengers in the car driven by Eralda's boyfriend, a 19-year-old boy from Pravisdomini (in the province of Pordenone): the powerful BMW 420 super cupè is registered in his father's name. Eralda was sitting in the passenger seat in front of her, alongside her fiancé who is now fighting death at Treviso's Ca' Foncello hospital. Barbara, on the other hand, was in the back seat, on the left side, together with her boyfriend, an 18-year-old boy from Motta Livenza, who was also seriously ill in hospital in Mestre. To complete the gang, another car with 4 friends: they were on a Volkswagen Polo. And it is precisely on a possible risky overtaking between the two cars that the investigators are now investigating: the shadow of the competitive stunt weighs on an accident that broke two very young lives. Who were Eralda Spahillari and Barbara Brotto Ex student of the Lepido Rocco school in. .