Janitor is said to have secretly mined for cryptocurrencies

About a year and a half ago there was a real crypto boom. Prices went through the roof and mining farms suddenly sprung up in all corners of the world. Because a caretaker also wanted to enrich himself from the hype, he now has to answer in court.

When a routine inspection was conducted at a school near the city of Boston in December, city officials were amazed. Heaps of computers were discovered in an intermediate basement beneath the classrooms, originally intended for air conditioning and heating ducts.

Apparently, these were used to mine for cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum on a large scale. The school power line was simply tapped into for the computing-intensive hardware. This is said to have resulted in costs of around 17,500 US dollars.

A 39-year-old caretaker, who was responsible for the maintenance of public buildings and thus also had access to the corresponding basements of the school, is under suspicion. According to the police, there are some indications that he could be the culprit. Among other things, his Twitter account, on which he regularly tweeted about cryptocurrencies. Corresponding court proceedings are now under way in the USA. The accused faces up to two years in prison.

It’s not the only curious case related to crypto mining. For example, in August 2021, the Warsaw police were able to uncover an illegal farm at their own headquarters. The greed for profit apparently knows no bounds.

