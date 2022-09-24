A fantastic right-foot from the number 10 in the second half gives Italy a 1-0 over England, which relegates to League B. If Monday beats Hungary, Mancini’s national team goes to the semifinals

We don’t have a center forward like Kane or the intensity of the Premier, we have less talent than the English but we have a national team. Not as bright and fun as in the good times, but just over a year after the European final we still beat England and remain in the running for first place in the Nations League. We will have to go and win in Hungary. The Southgate national team, on the other hand, is relegated arithmetically: a huge waste of talent. Raspadori decides, who honors the 10 with a goal to Mancini.

First half — The blue start is lively, promising and, it seems, also effective. Dimarco is not frightened in front of James and draws an English cross, Scamacca – who the Englishman is learning at West Ham – takes off at the far post on the shoulders of Maguire: Pope, a regular starter in the virtual teams of Fifa 21 but little in the ‘England repays Southgate’s choice by intercepting in some way. Stimulated by the occasion, Scamacca immediately tries again from the outside – wide diagonal – but here the initial electric discharge ends. Italy begins its slow ball possession from behind, complicated by the control of Foden, Kane and Sterling who pair up with the three Italian central players, Jorginho is not quick in distribution and Barella is uninspired. So every verticalization goes out in the last third English, a desert of blues. England doesn’t do much more. Southgate chooses 3-4-2-1, with James and Saka on the outside, but also the maneuver of the Three Lions is dry. As if the many Premier souls of the team did not speak to each other: Walker and Foden of City framed by James of Chelsea and Bellingham of Dortmund, Kane without the quick transitions who lives at Tottenham with Conte. The start of action 3 + 2, little disturbed by the two blue points that are inferior, is slow and finds few outlets. He manages to light up only when Foden backs up to tie, but Bellingham jams, on the other hand Sterling is limp and Saka still seems to fear Chiellini’s ghost holding him back. Chiello is gone, but Bonucci is still watching over Kane. The English center-forward only vents in the 42nd minute, when in the restart he runs 50 meters ball and chain, aims for the goal but with the right hand from outside he does not frame it. See also Turin, Juric and the match against Lazio without Belotti

Second half — The recovery is something else entirely. Which this time promises and keeps. The usual Dimarco, shinier than his blond hair, stays taller and on Raspadori’s change of play proposes a cross for Cristante’s insertion, anticipated at the last by Dier. The rhythms rise, the transitions become faster, Bonucci continues to watch over Kane’s descents. But Italy is growing, as demonstrated by an all-vertical combination between Bonucci, Raspadori, in for Dimarco with a low cross for Barella who does not frame the goal in the split. The Inter is not brilliant, Mancio decides to remove him and, somewhat surprisingly, Scamacca, for Pobega and Gnonto. Attack of little guys, it doesn’t seem like a great idea, but it works. Because in this way Italy manages to take the English giants by the wayside. At 23 ‘blues ahead: Bonucci’s throw, Raspadori honors the 10 that belonged to his coach with a sumptuous connection, then points Walker – who has the guardian defect of controlling him one meter too far – and slips into the far post. And then it’s Southgate’s turn to move. Inside Shaw for Walker and Grealish for Saka, for the 4-2-3-1. They will be the only changes in the Three Lions. After a few minutes of settling in the new positions, England raises the pressure. But only at 32 ‘does he reach the mirror, twice with Harry Kane in the same action, stopped by Donnarumma who covers the first post. Mancini puts Gabbiadini, who hadn’t played since that terrible Italy-Sweden in 2017 at San Siro. Jorginho puts him in goal in the 40th minute, but the left of the Gabbia crashes on Pope’s foot, then picks up Dimarco who confirms the role of best in the field: great left and sensational pole. The English assault stimulates the gladiatorial skills of our defense: dirty conclusions from Rice and Bellingham arrive, zero real dangers. And after 6 ‘of recovery the Meazza roars. Italy is back. See also A new phase of training for the Chinese National Go Team starts in Quzhou

September 23, 2022 (change September 23, 2022 | 22:56)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

