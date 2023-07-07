China Urges Swift Resumption of Iran Nuclear Agreement, Calls for International Consensus

China Calls on Parties to Resume Implementation of Iran Nuclear Deal, UN Security Council Holds Public Meeting on the Issue

On July 6, the UN Security Council held a public meeting to discuss the Iranian nuclear issue. During the meeting, Geng Shuang, China‘s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, called on all relevant parties to come to a consensus on restarting the full and effective implementation of the Iran nuclear deal as soon as possible.

Geng Shuang emphasized that the comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue is a significant achievement of multilateral diplomacy, approved by a Security Council resolution. It serves as a crucial pillar for upholding the international nuclear non-proliferation system and maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East. However, the previous US administration’s unilateral withdrawal from the agreement and subsequent extreme pressure on Iran sparked the Iranian nuclear crisis.

Since April 2021, under the coordination of the European Union, all parties involved in the negotiations have conducted several pragmatic rounds of talks. These negotiations have brought them just one step away from resuming compliance with the agreement. Unfortunately, the talks have been deadlocked since August last year, causing fluctuations in the situation of the Iranian nuclear issue and casting uncertainty on its future prospects.

China has urged all relevant parties to value the hard-earned results of the negotiations and display political wisdom. It calls on them to remove key obstacles and reach a consensus on resuming the complete and effective implementation of the agreement at the earliest opportunity.

As a permanent member of the Security Council and a participant in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), China has consistently committed itself to upholding the validity of the JCPOA and the authority of the Security Council resolutions. China has actively engaged in the political and diplomatic resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue with a constructive attitude. It remains willing to maintain close contact with all parties involved to expedite the return of the comprehensive agreement to the right track. This commitment aims to preserve the international nuclear non-proliferation system and promote peace and stability in the Middle East.

The international community eagerly awaits progress on the resumption of the Iran nuclear deal, and China‘s call for parties to reach a consensus is seen as a significant step towards that end.

