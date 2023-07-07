Now Habeck is also threatened with a herring problem in the Baltic Sea

The federal government fears bottlenecks in Germany’s supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) if the terminals planned in the Baltic Sea are not completed by the time herring spawns in winter. This emerges from confidential documents from Minister Robert Habeck’s Ministry of Climate and Economic Affairs, which are available to “Business Insider”.

The letter from the ministry to the budget committee of the Bundestag states: “The schedule (…) for the implementation of the FSRU Ostseeestandort by Q1/2024 is extremely ambitious and requires constructive participation from all sides.”

Now Habeck also has a herring problem in the Baltic Sea

The necessary permits would therefore have to be granted before the start of construction, which is planned for August 1st. “August 1, 2023 is crucial as the start of construction, so that the work before the herring spawning could be completed by mid-December,” says the letter from the Ministry of Climate and Economic Affairs.

If this does not succeed, “it will probably not be possible to resume construction work until spring 2024”. This in turn would lead to “additional costs and time delays at the expense of security of supply in Germany and Eastern Europe”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

