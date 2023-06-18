Chinese influencer dies trying to lose 100 kilos at a weight loss camp

A 21-year-old Chinese influencer died while trying to lose nearly 100 kilos at a weight-loss boot camp, under the spotlight of Chinese state-run TV Cnr news which then, according to the Cnnhe allegedly tried to hide the story on his Weibo account.

The pressures on girls, driven to conform to traditional beauty standards, but also the dangerous challenges now the subject of debate in Italy after the tragedy of Casal Palocco. A few weeks ago in China, another influencer died after drinking several bottles of spirits live on the web.

Cuihua had been documenting her weight-loss efforts for her tens of thousands of followers on Douyin, a sort of TikTok. Entering the weight loss camp in 2022, the girl has posted dozens of videos of herself in intense training exercises, explaining that she wants to lose 100 of her 156 kilos.

The influencer’s daily routine included high-intensity cardio and strength workouts, combined with very small amounts of food. The expected camp diet consisted mainly of raw grains, cabbage, eggs and fruit. The news of his death has unleashed the wrath of followers, who have denounced the unscientific methods followed by the slimming center.

The dynamics that caused the girl’s death have not been made clear, but her parents said she had gone to the hospital after feeling ill following exercise. Thanking Douyin users “for their support and love for Cuihua,” they urged them not to “be misled by malicious individuals.”