The most beautiful excursions in Carinthia, to walk without borders on the southern side of the Austrian Alps

The most beautiful hikes in Carinthia, the southernmost area of ​​Austria, allow you to walk without borders on the southern slope of the Austrian Alps and find ideal conditions for hikers: breathtaking nature, a mild climate and fabulous trails at every altitude. Throughout the land, countless well-signposted itineraries, suitable for every level of preparation and every need, await walkers, creating the best conditions for unforgettable experiences in the midst of nature. The highlight of hiking Carinthia is the Alpe-Adria-Trail, a 750 km long trek that can be covered in 43 stageswhich from the Grossglockner through Carinthia, Slovenia and Friuli reaches the Adriatic Sea near Trieste.

Alpe-Adria-Trail

The Alpe-Adria-Trail is intended for hikers who want to have special and out of the ordinary experiences. This long trek connects three countries, Carinthia, Slovenia and Italy, in 43 stages of an average length of 20 km each. But everyone can individually determine the length of the stages that can be combined or calibrated according to their needs. The Alpe-Adria-Trail reservation centre provides assistance in organizing a personalized itinerary along the individual stages (equipped with perfect signage).

Path: the Trail begins at the Kaiser-Franz-Josefs-Höhe, a viewpoint over the Pasterze, the largest glacier in the Eastern Alps and crosses the Mölltal valley to the artists’ town of Gmünd. After passing the magnificent Millstätter Alpe and the Nockberge biosphere park with the spa resort of Bad Kleinkirchheim, the journey continues towards Arriach, the geographical center of Carinthia. Then go up to the Gerlitzen Alp, descend to Lake Ossiach and via Velden on Lake Wörthersee to reach the Baumgartnerhöhe, a short distance from Lake Faak. In the following stages, the Alpe-Adria-Trail crosses the ski resort of Kranjska Gora, where the World Cup races take place, follows the course of the Soča river with its turquoise green waters, crosses the Triglav national park in the middle of mysterious Julian Alps. Beyond the Kolovrat group you cross the border with Italy for the first time and reach Cividale del Friuli, a town with an ancient tradition. Beyond the gentle wine-growing areas of Goriška Brda and Colli Orientali del Friuli, you reach the rugged landscape of the Karst plateau and finally arrive at the sea in Duino. A few more kilometers, perhaps making a detour to the famous Lipizza stud farm, and here is the final destination of the Alpe-Adria-Trail: the idyllic Adriatic port of Muggia.

Breathtaking views and circular trails

In the sunny corner of Carinthia winds the path “Southern Alps Panorama Trail”, awarded in 2018 with the quality label for hiking in Austria, which crosses the landscapes of the Rosental, the Klopeiner See lake – Southern Carinthia and the Lavanttal. Over 200 kilometers long, which can be covered in 17 daily stages, the path takes nature lovers to the discovery of the Karawanken range and fantastic views of the border area between Slovenia and Carinthia.

on theAlta Via del Kreuzeck (Kreuzeck-Höhenweg), nearOutdoorpark Oberdrautal, hikers immerse themselves in the silence of the high mountains between the peaks of the Kreuzeck group. From the top of the Ederplan you can see 30 3000m peaks and 66 churches.

Also the Dreiländereck mountain offers fantastic opportunities for hiking. Starting from the arrival station of the Dreiländer-Jet chairlift, it takes about 35 minutes on foot to reach the point where the borders of Austria, Italy and Slovenia meet. But the most beautiful route is undoubtedly the Tour of the Three Countries (“Three country hike”) which can be covered in about three hours of walking.

Il monte Dobratsch, as well as being the area of ​​the largest landslide in the Eastern Alps and a precious habitat for rare species of plants and animals, it is also the center around which a region rich in history gravitates, a meeting point for three different cultures Europe. Around him stretches a lively valley landscape, with a special atmosphere and a particular character that is fully revealed only to those who discover it by walking. The Twist of the Dobratsch it is an extraordinarily varied path, 70 kilometers long, which crosses various natural environments and cultural landscapes. Beautiful views of the Karawanken can also be enjoyed from the 55 kilometer long circular trail around Lake Wörthersee.

On the trail of fossils and garnets

In the area of ​​the Nassfeld Alp / Lake Pressegger See / Lesachtal valley / Weissensee lake, the Carnic crossing (Karnische Höhenweg) winds for 155 kilometers along the border between Carinthia and Italy. Hikers here can discover geological traces dating back 500 million years, and with a little luck also find well-preserved fossils.

With the “way of love. Sentiero dell’Amore”, the Millstätter See offers the possibility of an intense dialogue with nature and love. Between the Schwaigerhütte and the Lammersdorfer Hütte are not only garnets, the precious stones that are the symbol of love, but also seven places invite you to reflect on love in all its aspects. At each station along the path, which can be covered in about three hours, you come across a wooden bench and a book with a question that stimulates you to write your thoughts on the subject of love and couple relationships. The theme is established, and the hiker brings his own personal contribution to the history of this trail. Those who want to bring can book a backpack full of delicacies.

The Paradise Way. Magic of walking

Along the via Paradise you can immerse yourself effortlessly in the picturesque alpine and lake landscape of Lake Millstätter See, and in four peaceful daily stages you will rediscover all the magic of walking in nature. With the first rays of the sun you simply start through gentle paths in the woods and among the moss, discovering ever new points of view on Lake Millstätter See. The 4 stages of the Via Paradiso take the hiker along the shore along nature trails that reach special points “in the front row” with a fabulous panorama of the mountains and the lake, and which along the way allow you to enjoy a bath in the hot water up to 27° C at the Millstätter See.

Discover nature, explore the glaciers, find traces of gold diggers

Il Hohe Tauern National Park, Austria’s first and largest national park, is very popular with hikers. Of course, you can go on excursions independently, but guided excursions with an expert park ranger allow you to discover hidden treasures. One of these guided itineraries reaches the old mines in the Zirknitztal, a large high-mountain valley rich in Swiss stone pine forests. Here you walk in the footsteps of gold seekers. The fascination of eternal ice captivates hikers on the Pasterze, the largest glacier in the Eastern Alps, at the foot of Grossglockner, the highest peak in Austria. The glacier trail hike is a spectacular and very fascinating experience. Other excursions are devoted to the observation of deer and ibex in the picturesque Seebachtal valley. The Hohe Tauern National Park invite children and teenagers to participate in a special program to explore, discover and have fun.

A real panacea: Celtic valerian in the Nockberge Biosphere Park

In the Nockberge mountains, Biosphere Park, in addition to the large forests of fragrant stone pine, there are other treasures of nature to discover. Special paths follow the traces of the Celtic valerian. This rare alpine plant contains valuable substances, thanks to which it is included among the medicinal and aromatic plants. Inconspicuous, the Celtic valerian in July and August emits a particularly intense fragrance. A long walk among the scents and gentle slopes of the Nockberge has relaxing and invigorating effects at the same time. 11 characteristic alpine huts provide wooden tubs for beneficial Celtic valerian footbaths.

Tip: “Magical moments” for nature lovers

Between the mountains and the warm bathing lakes, nature lovers will not only find paths and walks. For them, Carinthia also has “Magic Moments” in store – activity programs led by experienced guides to discover selected natural paradises in the region. They can be booked throughout Carinthia and include, among other things, canoe trips, scythe haymaking courses, trout fishing, boat trips in the lake bays and gourmet cycling tours. The site is a valuable tool for planning excursions in Carinthia touren.kaernten.at

