Chinese Representatives Will Visit Five Countries of Urb, France, Germany and Russia to Communicate with All Parties on the Political Solution to the Ukraine Crisis_Hangzhou Net

Representatives of the Chinese side will visit the five countries of Ukraine, France, Germany and Russia to communicate with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-05-13 07:43

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 12 (Reporter Cao Jiayue and Shao Yibo) Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin responded to questions at a regular press conference on the 12th and said that Ambassador Li Hui, the Special Representative of the Chinese Government for Eurasian Affairs, will go to Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia visited five countries to communicate with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

Wang Wenbin said that since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis, China has always upheld an objective and impartial stance, actively promoting peace talks. The “Four Shoulds”, “Four Commons” and “Three Points of Thinking” put forward by President Xi Jinping are the fundamental principles China follows when dealing with the Ukraine issue. On this basis, China issued the document “China‘s Position on the Political Resolution of the Ukraine Crisis”, which embodies the above-mentioned core ideas, absorbs the legitimate concerns of all parties, and has been widely understood and recognized by the international community. The visit of Chinese representatives to relevant countries this time is another manifestation of China‘s commitment to promoting peace and talks, and fully demonstrates that China is firmly on the side of peace.

He said that at present, the Ukrainian crisis is still delayed and escalated, and the spillover effect continues to appear. The international community is calling for a ceasefire, cessation of war, and relaxation of the situation.

Wang Wenbin said that China is willing to continue to play a constructive role, build more international consensus on ceasefire and cessation of war, start peace talks, and avoid escalation of the situation, and make China‘s contribution to promoting the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.