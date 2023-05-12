Chongqing added 9.79 billion yuan in tax cuts and fee reductions and tax refund deferrals in the first quarter. Small and micro enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households are the main beneficiaries_Chongqing People’s Government Network

Since the beginning of this year, the state has continued and optimized the implementation of two batches of tax and fee preferential policies, which have continued to boost the confidence of business entities. On May 12, data from the Chongqing Municipal Taxation Bureau showed that in the first quarter of this year, Chongqing added tax cuts and fee reductions and delayed tax refunds. The total cost is 9.79 billion yuan, and small and micro enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households have become the main beneficiaries.

At the beginning of this year, the first batch of continuation and optimization of preferential tax and fee policies were implemented, and Chongqing added 6.24 billion yuan in tax and fee reductions, of which small-scale taxpayers with monthly sales of less than 100,000 yuan were exempted from value-added tax. 4.52 billion yuan, and the collection rate of small-scale taxpayers dropped from 3% to 1%. The new tax cut was 790 million yuan. The income tax reduction policy for small and micro enterprises added 670 million yuan in tax cuts, and continued to implement the policy of gradually reducing unemployment insurance premium rates to add 700 million yuan in fee reductions. A total of 2.11 billion yuan in fee reductions has been achieved through other policies, such as tax credits and refunds.

Tax incentives and support policies have added confidence to enterprises. Chongqing Jingao Arts & Crafts Development Co., Ltd. is a small and micro enterprise, and this year it will continue to enjoy the policy of exempting small-scale taxpayers from VAT. Recently, the company plans to add a wooden door production line. The person in charge said that after the new production line is put into operation, the company’s annual revenue is expected to reach more than 2 million yuan, an increase of 33% over last year. “The expansion of production scale is not only because the market is gradually recovering. , the national tax incentive policy also gave us confidence.”

In order to allow preferential tax and fee policies to serve enterprises accurately, this year, the Chongqing taxation department has systematically sorted out various preferential policies, formulated a list of policies for different policy-applicable subjects, and pushed them by category, striving to realize “finding people for policies” and “delivering policies to your door” “. As of May 7, the Chongqing Municipal Taxation Bureau has issued more than 9.3 million preferential tax policies to taxpayers.