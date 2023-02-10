Home World Chinese spy balloons, Italy also among the 40 countries alerted by US intelligence
Chinese spy balloons, Italy also among the 40 countries alerted by US intelligence

Chinese spy balloons fly in the skies of half the world which, according to what the White House says. The State Department adds that the fleet has flown over and spied on over 40 countries and that the Chinese military would be leading it. Also Italy is part of the forty states with which the US shared the information on Chinese spy balloons. The US state department has informed about 150 people from about 40 embassies and has sent all its diplomatic missions “detailed information” that can be shared with partners and allies.

Spy balloons are equipped with multiple antennas for information gathering and geolocating signals. “The high-resolution images of the fly-by dell’U-2 revealed that the balloon was capable of conducting harvesting operations signal informationa State Department official said, adding that the probes are equipped with solar panels capable of powering multiple sensors. However, US officials do not know what kind of communications the balloon was looking for but say they are confident that they have not been collected sensitive data sui US nuclear sites.

