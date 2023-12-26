CHRISTMAS WITH THE DEAD – Mondo Japan

“Pocket” edition of Christmas with the Deada volume that contains the story by the American writer Joe R. Lansdale and the film screenplay written by Keith Lansdale.

For the past two years, Calvin has been alone after an electrical storm turned everyone who watched it, including his wife and daughter, into zombies. Two long, lonely years spent barricaded in the house, except for sporadic forays into the city to get the essentials to survive… But today, finally, Calvin decides that Christmas will be celebrated!

He ventures into the local supermarket to get a new tree and other decorations, naturally finding himself clashing with the ravenous walking dead that are roaming everywhere. On his way back, he decides to save a poor dog who, like him, is fleeing for his life. The two will then find themselves fighting together against the monstrous hordes, with the mirage of being able to savor, despite everything, the sweet atmosphere of Christmas…

Cover by Giorgio Finamore.

DATA SHEET

Title: Christmas with the Dead

Autore: Joe R. Lansdale, K. Lansdale

Editore: Weird Book

Series: The narrators of the dark

Genre: Novel

Pages: 152

Prezzo: 17,90 €

Format: 15 x 22 cm

ISBN: 979-12-81603-06-6

Release date: December 11, 2023

