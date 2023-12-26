How do you recover properly? Tips for switching off from a recovery researcher

The advice of the American author Saundra Dalton-Smith, who focuses on seven facets of recovery, is currently circulating. She says you need to recognize what type of recovery you are deficient in: physical, mental, spiritual, emotional, social, sensory or creative. To be honest, it sounds to me above all: exhausting. What do you think of tips like this?

In any case, you can find relaxation in different ways. These effects work additively. This means that it is beneficial to do something in different areas. But that doesn’t mean that there is a multiplicative link. That if one of the facets is missing, then everything collapses. However, I think the idea itself of thinking about what areas of life you want to improve something in or where something has gone missing is nice.

Share this: Facebook

X

