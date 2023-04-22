Citizens of Novi Grad protest against the disposal of nuclear waste Sports

The citizens of Novi Grad made a performance in which they sent a strong message that this is a huge problem for them and that they will not give up so easily.

The start of the last stage of the race “Belgrade – Banjaluka” from Novi Grad took place as a sign of the struggle of the population of this region against the construction of the Trgovska Gora nuclear waste disposal center in neighboring Croatia, right next to the left bank of the Una.

The citizens of Novi Grad made a performance in which they sent a strong message that this is a huge problem for them and that they will not give up so easily. With the inscription “Help”, which in translation from English means help, they sent an appeal to all relevant institutions and organizations, both domestic and foreign.

“Una is life, not only for Novi Grad, but for the entire Krajina. It is not only Una that is being defended here, history, present and future are being defended here. Life is being defended here! The citizens of Novi Grad and Krajina have been living under the threat of radioactive waste for 23 years , and just these days, when we are commemorating the suffering of the innocent in these areas, we are receiving information that Croatia is not giving up on its sinister plan.”

“He is not giving up on his plan to build a nuclear facility in the border area where he intends to, as they say, “take care” of radioactive waste from the Krško nuclear power plant and other hazardous waste that was generated on the territory of the whole of Croatia. We are now 2,350 meters from the entrance to the Čerkezovac barracks. Even Donja Gradina, which you pass by, is less than 50 kilometers as the crow flies. It is important to say that no one, never, anywhere, has been so persistent in their intention to place their waste in someone else’s yard, but nowhere in the world is there anything like this With all its faults and virtues, one thing is certain, we will fight and fight against the intention of those who see the value of everything in money, against those for whom our lives mean nothing, against those from whom we will defend the right to life, us as well generations that haven’t even been born yet,” stated the “Green Team” organization.

The mayor of the municipality of Novi Grad, Miroslav Drljača, supported the position of his fellow citizens and emphasized that the bicycle race “Belgrade – Banjaluka” is an ideal opportunity to send a strong message to the world.

“Una means life to us, and cycling is an excellent sport for promoting healthy lifestyle habits. I hope that our appeal will resonate strongly and that we will stop the intentions of those who are determined to bring great danger to our doorstep.” said the Harrow.

This action was absolutely supported by the mayor of Kostajnica, Nikola Janjetović, and his colleague from Kozarska Dubica, Radenko Reljić.

As a reminder, today is the last day of the 17th edition of the strongest race in the region, and the cyclists are expected to arrive at the autodrome in Zalužana shortly before 3 p.m.

