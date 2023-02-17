Jara City they have invited Shinova to join them on “La Isla,” the preview of “The Evening of the Wolf”next EP from Jara City what will come out February 24th. A collaboration in which the voices of Pablo Sánchez and Gabriel de la Rosa intertwine.

“La Isla” is the latest preview of “The Evening of the Wolf”, the third album by Ciudad Jara. A song in which Pablo Sánchez, singer of the band, surrounds himself with the voice of Gabriel de la Rosa de Shinova as an exceptional guest to sing together this song of love and conquest to a rock rhythm.

In the words of the composer: “‘The island’ awakens the primitive instincts and the most sexual attraction”. In the conquest of this “island”, which refers to a woman, the corsairs said that the pirate life was the best life and here Ciudad Jara chanted that “death with you is the best death”.

The song is accompanied by a video clip directed and produced by OMG Global which can already be enjoyed from today on the group’s official YouTube channel.

There is very little left to fully discover “The Evening of the Wolf”, an EP of six songs (five unpublished and one bonus track) that is one of Ciudad Jara’s most intimate and personal projects. In this work, the listener listens again to spoiled lyrics, but this time with a slight indie touch, and which reveals a musical maturity in the lyrics and melodies of the group.

Parallel to this launch, Ciudad Jara continues on the road on a tour that will cover festival venues and that will end with a tour of theaters by the end of the year. These are the first confirmed stops on this tour, to which new cities will be added: the March 31st in Alicante (Circus Theatre)he April 1st in Navarre (Iruña Rock)he May 26 in Galicia (Ourensound)he June 2 and 3 in Valencia (Montgorock)of the 13 al 16 of July in Benicassim (FIB)he July 7th in Barcelona (Crossroads)of the August 3 to 5 in Tarragona (Festival)of the August 16 to 19 in Alicante (Rabolagartija) and the 16 of September in Granada (Granada Sound). In November, they will finish the tour on 4 in Valencia (Moon Room)he 17 in Bilbao (Café Theater)he 18 in Madrid (La Paqui) and the 25 in Santiago de Compostela (Malatesta Room). Tickets are available at the following link.