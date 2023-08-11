Home » Clara Moneke at Glamor Brazil – FASHION WORLD
World

Clara Moneke at Glamor Brazil – FASHION WORLD

by admin
Clara Moneke at Glamor Brazil – FASHION WORLD

Saying goodbye to the great KateDelícia from the soap opera “Vai na Fé”, the actress Clara Monk stars in her first cover of a women’s magazine for the August issue of Glamor Brasil, which is already available on the website and in the Globo+ app.

2023 Clara Monk Glamor (Agosto)

Photographed by Pedro Napolinário, the photo shoot was taken at the Copacabana Palace, which is celebrating its centenary. In an interview, Clara tells details about her trajectory, the importance of colorism, black protagonism on television, next steps and much more.

2023 Clara Monk Glamor (Agosto)

“It wasn’t about money, it was about conscience. Awareness that young black people in Brazil are very discredited, so at home is the first place we have to reaffirm our strength. There, it was always put in a very natural way, we had no choice but to win”, comments Moneke during the chat.

2023 Clara Monk Glamor (Agosto)

Like this:

Like Loading…

Posted by:

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

See also  Cuban Photographer Assassinated in Guantánamo Province: A Tragic Loss for the Community

You may also like

The operation to empty the abandoned tanker off...

Udinese – Sensational about-face, he risks skipping the...

Chaos in London, dozens of young people meet...

How much do adult film actresses earn |...

New Regulations Allow for Facilitation of Imports of...

Riccardo Spada: the accident, darkness and death. He...

Kiev invites the few remaining to leave the...

Cutting aid to Israel IS about ‘whacking Israel’...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said all regional military...

Dentons divorces China: data squeeze is fatal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy