Clara Moneke at Glamor Brazil – FASHION WORLD

Saying goodbye to the great KateDelícia from the soap opera “Vai na Fé”, the actress Clara Monk stars in her first cover of a women’s magazine for the August issue of Glamor Brasil, which is already available on the website and in the Globo+ app.

Photographed by Pedro Napolinário, the photo shoot was taken at the Copacabana Palace, which is celebrating its centenary. In an interview, Clara tells details about her trajectory, the importance of colorism, black protagonism on television, next steps and much more.

“It wasn’t about money, it was about conscience. Awareness that young black people in Brazil are very discredited, so at home is the first place we have to reaffirm our strength. There, it was always put in a very natural way, we had no choice but to win”, comments Moneke during the chat.

