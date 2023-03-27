Faruk Hadžibegić and BiH. fans had a heated argument after the match in Bratislava.

The BiH national team already took a step back in the second round in the fight for placement at EURO 2024.

“Dragons” are defeated in the duel with Slovakia with a score of 2:0 with pale partywhich resulted in a verbal conflict coach Faruk Hadžibegić with part of the fans!

Supporters of Bosnia and Herzegovina team were disappointed with what they saw on the field of the National Stadium in Bratislava, and got into a heated argument with Hadžibegić, who is serving his second term on the BiH selectors’ bench and who did not owe them anything.

After the first two rounds, BiH takes third place in the qualifying group with three points, and will continue the fight for a direct placement at the EURO in June, when they will visit Portugal and welcome Luxembourg.

A place at the continental football exhibition will be won by the first and second placed selection from each qualification group, and it should be noted that BiH, whatever it does in this qualification cycle, has a safe barrage considering the first place won in one of the B groups of the League of Nations.

