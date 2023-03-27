Home Business Salary: That’s what Thomas Tuchel deserves as a Bayern coach
Business

Salary: That’s what Thomas Tuchel deserves as a Bayern coach

by admin
Salary: That’s what Thomas Tuchel deserves as a Bayern coach

Thomas Tuchel is the new Bayern coach.
Getty Images / Stefan Matzke – getty images / sampics / Kontributor

Thomas Tuchel succeeds Julian Nagelsmann as coach at Bayern Munich.

He previously coached Chelsea FC in London.

With the change, according to information from “Bild”, he now earns up to five million euros less than before.

Thomas Tuchel makes financial cuts. With his move to Bayern he earns according to “picture” an annual salary of ten to twelve million euros a year. He received an annual salary of 15 million euros at his former club Chelsea.

Tuchel was officially presented in the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday. “It’s an honor to be asked by Bayern Munich,” he said, according to “Bild”. “I noticed that on Friday at the office, when you sign the employment contract late in the evening on Säbener Straße, that’s something very unusual.”

FC Bayern will probably continue to pay Nagelsmann for the time being

Tuchel succeeds Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich. Nagelsmann was committed in 2021 for a record fee in the double-digit million range and for five years. He was relieved of his duties on Friday.

Since Nagelsmann’s contract runs until 2026, FC Bayern must continue to pay the ex-coach despite being kicked out – at least until he finds a new employer. Nagelsmann’s salary is estimated at eight to nine million euros.

It was “recognized that the quality of our squad – despite the German championship last year – has shown itself less and less,” said Oliver Kahn, CEO of FC Bayern Munich AG. Until the very end, the goal was to work with Nagelsmann on a long-term basis.

See also  2021 Global Innovation Index: China's ranking has risen steadily for the 9th consecutive year, surpassing Japan, and Switzerland tops the list-Top 10

read too

Nagelsmann kicked out: FC Bayern now has to pay his ex-coach so many millions

With material from dpa / aha

You may also like

Fi, Licia Ronzulli towards the Third Pole: the...

“Had no idea”: Silicon Valley Bank employee unpacks

Société Générale new bond with duration 18 months

Company Q&A丨Sinopec: Net profit in 2022 will drop...

What managers can learn from the Bundeswehr

Electric cars, the new Plug & Charge standard...

EU stock markets rebound at the start of...

Multinational Managers in China Gain Greater Autonomy –...

First Citizens buys Silicon Valley Bank

Credit Suisse Saudi National Bank chairman resigns The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy