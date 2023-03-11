Right-wingers attacked a group that stands up for the rights of migrants

Source: Burak Bir, Anatolia

Clashes broke out on Saturday in Staffordshire, UK, after a far-right group broke up a pro-migrant demonstration.

The Cannock Chase Welcomes Refugees group gathered in Cannock town center on Saturday morning. At noon, they were interrupted by supporters of the far-right Patriotic Alternative.

The police created a cordon between the opposing groups.

Previously, a similar conflict took place in Kenok, where unaccompanied asylum seekers were housed in two hotels.

Earlier this week, the UK government introduced a bill in parliament that would ban asylum seekers from crossing the English Channel in small boats.

If passed, the bill would allow people to be detained for the first 28 days after arrival.

