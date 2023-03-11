Live hosted by Louise Le Borgne, Valentin Moinard and Clément Martel (London, special correspondent)

Welcome to the live dedicated to the match between England and France, as part of the fourth day of the Six Nations Tournament.

What is it about ? From the fourth meeting of the XV of France in the 2023 edition of the Six Nations Tournament. After a painful inaugural victory against Italy, then a rout in Ireland, the Blues returned to success against Scotland without however dispelling doubts. Winning against England is imperative to keep a hope of retaining their title. Something to give even more flavor to this crunch, “always a special match”, according to French second-line Paul Willemse. Especially since the French have been waiting for eighteen years for a victory on English soil in the competition.

Or ? At Twickenham stadium, in the suburbs of London.

At what time ? 17 h 45.

On which channel ? France 2.

Who is hosting the live? Louise Le Borgne and Valentin Moinard from the cauldron of Austerlitz, with Clément Martel, in the press box at Twickenham.

The composition of the teams:

Steward – Malins, Slade, Lawrence, Watson – (o) Smith, (m) Van Poortvliet – Willis, Dombrandt, Ludlam – Chessum, Itoje – Sinckler, George, Genge (cap.)

Coach: Steve Borthwick.

Ramos – Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Dumortier – (o) Ntamack, (m) Dupont (cap.) – Ollivon, Alldritt, Cros – Willemse, Flament – ​​Aldegheri, Marchand, Baille.

Coach: Fabien Galthié.

Who arbitrates? New Zealander Ben O’Keeffe.

What won’t we talk about? How scientists seek to unravel the mysteries of hibernation.

