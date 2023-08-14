Clash Zuckerberg-Musk, the founder of Facebook: “It’s not serious”

Mark Zuckerberg seems to dismiss the hypothesis of a mixed martial arts fight in an epic location in Italy with Elon Musk, the patron of X, the former Twitter. “Elon Musk isn’t serious about holding a cage fight and it’s time to move on,” Zuckerberg wrote in a post on his social media Threads. Meta’s boss claimed to have offered Musk “a real date” but the rival entrepreneur would always find excuses.

Musk challenges him, Zuckerberg relaunches: “I decide where and how to beat us” Grazia Longo 12 August 2023

Musk hinted on his messaging site X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday that he would fight as early as Monday. The billionaires had agreed to have the meeting in June, resulting in huge media attention. Despite cheering each other on for months, the rivals were unable to make a date, casting questions as to whether the fight will ever go ahead.

The Zuckerberg-Musk gladiators: the two giants of the web challenge each other in combined martial arts. The hypothesis Paris Domenico Quirico 11 August 2023 ticks

Thus, on Instagram the founder of Facebook, Murk Zuckerberg, wrote: «I think we can all agree that Elon is not serious and it is time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White has offered to make it a legitimate race for charity. Elon doesn’t want to confirm the date, says he needs surgery and asks to do a test in my garden.

“If Elon ever really wants to organize a real date and an official event, he knows how to contact me,” he adds, “otherwise, it’s time to move on. I will focus on races with people who take this sport seriously» concluded the number one of Meta.