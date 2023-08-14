Galliani, surprised by Mancini’s resignation – Calcio

“Surprised by Mancini’s resignation? Yes, I don’t understand. There will be reasons that I don’t know and which he will explain. I spoke to them a short time ago but I don’t know the reasons.” This was stated by Monza CEO Adriano Galliani, interviewed by Sport Mediaset before the Coppa Italia match against Reggiana.





“But he is an intelligent and reasoning person so if he resigned there will be a reason – Galliani said again -. Who would I see better between Spalletti and Conte as the next coach? I don’t want to take away my friend Gravina’s job. The federal president will decide and she will surely choose him for the best”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

