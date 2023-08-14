Home » Galliani, surprised by Mancini’s resignation – Calcio
Sports

Galliani, surprised by Mancini’s resignation – Calcio

by admin
Galliani, surprised by Mancini’s resignation – Calcio

“Surprised by Mancini’s resignation? Yes, I don’t understand. There will be reasons that I don’t know and which he will explain. I spoke to them a short time ago but I don’t know the reasons.” This was stated by Monza CEO Adriano Galliani, interviewed by Sport Mediaset before the Coppa Italia match against Reggiana.


“But he is an intelligent and reasoning person so if he resigned there will be a reason – Galliani said again -. Who would I see better between Spalletti and Conte as the next coach? I don’t want to take away my friend Gravina’s job. The federal president will decide and she will surely choose him for the best”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Lesley Ugochukwu: Chelsea complete £23.2m signing of Rennes midfielder on seven-year deal

You may also like

Golf rankings as of August 14 (previous ranking...

Why Mancini, the new coach of the national...

Tennis: Sinner wins first Masters title in Toronto

MLB, Rays looking into social-media posts involving Wander...

Getafe-FC Barcelona | The reasons for the expulsion...

Jablonec’s collapse, half time was enough for the...

Monterrey Set to Reunite with ‘Tecatito’ Corona in...

Glover fait coup double au FedEx St. Jude...

Soccer World Cup: Australia is at Matildas’ feet

Women’s World Cup 2023 semi-final predictions: Rachel Brown-Finnis...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy