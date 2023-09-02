Clashes between Eritrean protesters in Tel Aviv: 125 injured. The police throw stun grenades

Hundreds of citizens eritreans they clashed in the popular district of Nephew Shaananin the southern area of Tel Avivwith deeds of vandalism who forced the police intervention, even with huge reinforcements. In the streets where the accidents are more serious, the police have advised the population to stay indoors for several hours. They were injured in the clashes 125 peopleincluding many agentsand at least 15 suffered serious damage.

At the origin of the violence there were tough people comparisons between supporters of the Eritrean government and opponents. The incidents then spread to nearby streets and the police were forced to order emergency measures. In particular, the clashes saw i asylum seekers Eritreans, who protested against the government in Asmara in front of the Eritrean embassy in Tel Aviv, and supporters of the president Isaias Afewerkiin power since 1993.

The situation “is now under control”a police source said. Some of the seriously injured were shot by shooting of the agents who intervened, as reported by the media, also using granate stordentito face the protesters armed with sticks e knives. The police have carried out numerous arrests.

