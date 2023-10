The toll of Palestinians killed in armed clashes with the Israeli army has risen to 4 in Jenin refugee camp, in the north of the West Bank. The Ministry of Health of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) made it known, quoted by Wafa, according to which 9 people were injured. In this video the destruction of infrastructure and popular property during the military operation underway in Jenin

