Tesla grants BP superchargers and opens a new era for electric cars

Tesla and BP have signed an important agreement worth over 100 million dollars (around 95 million euros) with which Elon Musk’s brand grants the English oil giant the hardware for its powerful superchargers. In fact, the operation opens a new path for the business of both brands because in the case of Tesla it no longer relies only on cars, storage batteries and solar panels, while in that of BP it is the first stone of the new road map of its presence on the roads, for the moment only American ones.

Tesla, opening the charging system, starts a new business

The agreement is in some ways unexpected given the care with which Tesla has protected its charging technology so far. However, by selling it to third parties not only does it strengthen its turnover but, moreover, it also allows those who do not have a car of its brand to quickly stock up. Precisely for these reasons it is easy to think that Tesla’s sale of superchargers will continue with other oil industries and energy suppliers in other parts of the world. The operation can also be considered the result of the intention to recover ground after the drop in profits recorded in the third quarter of this year and which according to Musk is partly due to the start of production of the Cybertruck pick-up which will bring Tesla to face enormous challenges to increase cash flow.

Tesla, BP plans one hundred thousand superchargers in the USA

As regards the first act of the sale of superchargers, BP will integrate the supercharger columns within the Pulse network, i.e. the division that deals with the charging infrastructure for electric cars which in the United States is also starting to spread in service stations of other oil brands. The current American BP Pulse network includes around 30 thousand bays for electric cars, but the industrial plan envisages one hundred thousand by 2030 with an investment of one billion dollars, of which five hundred million in the next three years. The columns that will be installed will have a power of 250 kW with a Magic Dock connector suitable for both the American NACS and CCS standards, i.e. the one also used by us which allows both direct current and alternating current fast charging. Furthermore, Tesla technology will also allow you to use the Plug & Charge function with which you connect the car to the charging station and pay for the full tank of electrons without using apps and cards.