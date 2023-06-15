Claudio Scarpari Champions League final | Sports

Claudia Scarpari delighted the male part of the population with her appearance at the Champions League final!

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/claudiascarp

At the final of the Champions League, Rodri shone on the field, who managed to bring the title to Manchester City with his goal, and everyone in the stands watched Klaudija Skarpari! The wife of the experienced stopper of Inter Francesca Acerbia she was in a challenging edition with a very large cleavage and made a lot of noise.

Her husband did a great job together with the Inter defense in this match, but in the end missed chances cost Inter the opportunity to become European champions once again, and his wife Claudia watched it all from the stands.

This attractive blonde is actually a lawyer, and the charming Italian admitted on Instagram that the Champions League final was a crazy experience. Look at how she looks:

The love between Inter’s stopper and the beautiful lawyer dates back to 2020 and is developing quite quickly. They already have two children, and it all started with one meeting on the beach.

“We met on the beach and I don’t know what he did to win me over, he was just himself with that smile and that cuteness he has, but I know that since we met, we couldn’t stay away from each other“, she said about her boyfriend.

At the age of 35, Acerbi reached the peak of his career after playing in the final of the Champions League. Otherwise, he was a key player and captain of Lazio for years, but after a conflict with the fans, he joined the ranks of his rivals. He played 29 matches for the Italian national team and scored one goal, and in his career he played for Pavia, Renate, Spezia, Reggina, Genoa, Chievo, Milan and Sassuolo.