CLP’s ‘Mechanical Helpers’ Ensure Reliable and Stable Power Supply for Hong Kong

CLP’s “Mechanical Helper” Ensures Reliable and Stable Power Supply for Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s power supply is now more reliable and stable, thanks to the innovative “mechanical helpers” introduced by CLP Power Co., Ltd. (CLP). These advanced technologies are being utilized to check and maintain power generation facilities, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply.

Maintaining the normal operation of generator sets and auxiliary facilities is crucial for power plants to provide a reliable power supply. Any loss or malfunction in these devices can affect the entire power supply. However, traditional manual maintenance methods are time-consuming, risky, and limited by environmental conditions. To address these challenges, CLP has adopted innovative technologies to replace manual inspections, improving safety and operational efficiency.

Recently, a reporter from China News Agency visited CLP’s Castle Peak Power Plant in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong. Huang Songen, an engineer from the engineering department of China Power Generation, introduced a cage-net aerial camera that was specially designed for indoor use. This small and lightweight camera, wrapped in a carbon fiber protective cover, can fly into facilities such as turbine rooms, boilers, and exhaust pipes. Equipped with a high-definition lens, the aerial camera captures clear images of the internal environment for engineers to analyze.

Huang Songen explained, “Previously, we needed 12 working days to build a 20-story platform to inspect the boilers, which was both time-consuming and costly. Now, with the aerial camera, we can quickly identify problematic areas and then build the platform only where necessary, saving a significant amount of time.”

Besides inspecting boilers, the aerial camera can also identify hard-to-reach locations that are difficult to detect with the naked eye. The recorded images help engineers analyze facility usage and wear, allowing timely maintenance and repairs to prevent potential issues.

In addition to the aerial camera, CLP will soon utilize crawling robots to survey underground diversion channels at the Qingshan Power Plant. These small robots, equipped with lights and a 360-degree rotating and retractable lens, seamlessly navigate through narrow, dark, and uneven channels. Engineers can monitor the real-time status of the channels through live screens, enabling prompt action if any problems are identified.

Yang Huimin, a senior engineer from the engineering department of China Power Generation, said, “The crawling robot eliminates physical and time constraints, making inspections of diversion channels safer, more accurate, and more efficient. The inspection time has been significantly reduced from 5 to 7 days to about two days for each canal. Additionally, the data obtained from the robot analysis allows engineers to formulate better inspection procedures and maintenance strategies.”

Wu Qi’an, Director of CLP Power Generation Engineering, expressed the company’s commitment to exploring and applying various advanced technologies in power plants. Furthermore, CLP will also study technologies such as big data analysis and artificial intelligence to further enhance operational efficiency and safety. The goal is to support Hong Kong’s development into a smart city while ensuring reliable and stable power supply services.

