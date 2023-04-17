Home » Cocaine worth 400 million euros was found off the coast of Sicily Info
World

Cocaine worth 400 million euros was found off the coast of Sicily Info

Almost two tons of cocaine with a market value of more than 400 million euros were found floating off the east coast of Sicily, the Italian customs and financial police said.

Source: Profimedia/Bodo Marks/dpa

The police said that this is a record seizure.

The statement states that the drugs were packed in 70 airtight packages, carefully sealed, held together by a fishing net.

There was also a light signaling device on the net.

“Unusual packaging methods and the presence of a luminous device that enables tracking suggest that the catch was dropped into the sea by a cargo ship, to be picked up again later,” the police statement points out.

(Srna)

