Cocaine worth 400 million euros was found off the coast of Sicily Info

Almost two tons of cocaine with a market value of more than 400 million euros were found floating off the east coast of Sicily, the Italian customs and financial police said.

Source: Profimedia/Bodo Marks/dpa

The police said that this is a record seizure.

The statement states that the drugs were packed in 70 airtight packages, carefully sealed, held together by a fishing net.

There was also a light signaling device on the net.

“Unusual packaging methods and the presence of a luminous device that enables tracking suggest that the catch was dropped into the sea by a cargo ship, to be picked up again later,” the police statement points out.

(Srna)