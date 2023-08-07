Cohabitation and the right to a pension | Info

Many in the non-military community are in doubt as to whether they are entitled to family pension.

Many citizens have doubts when it comes to retirement, and the PIO fund answers the questions of its current and future users every day. One of the interesting ones came from Arandjelovac, where the interested party stated that he had a marriage, but only in the church, and not in the municipality.

“We are still married. Can a church certificate from the marriage register be taken as valid evidence? (there are statements from godparents and priests), so that extrajudicial proceedings to prove the existence of an extramarital union would not be conducted unnecessarily. As far as I know, in some countries this type of marriage is recognized“, reads this question.

According to the amendments to the Law on PIO, cohabitation is equated with marriage, i.e. family pension, in addition to the spouse, it can also be done by an extramarital partneranswer from the PIO Fund.

“The law stipulates that to prove the existence of an extramarital union, only a legally binding court decision establishing the existence of an extramarital union is valid. Since you are not entered in the municipal register of marriages, in the process of exercising your rights from pension and disability insurance, you will have to prove in court proceedings the status of cohabitation,” noted the Fund’s Pensioners.

