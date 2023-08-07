Home » Cohabitation and the right to a pension | Info
World

Cohabitation and the right to a pension | Info

by admin
Cohabitation and the right to a pension | Info

Many in the non-military community are in doubt as to whether they are entitled to family pension.

Izvor: YouTube/Printscreen/kanal9tvns

Many citizens have doubts when it comes to retirement, and the PIO fund answers the questions of its current and future users every day. One of the interesting ones came from Arandjelovac, where the interested party stated that he had a marriage, but only in the church, and not in the municipality.

“We are still married. Can a church certificate from the marriage register be taken as valid evidence? (there are statements from godparents and priests), so that extrajudicial proceedings to prove the existence of an extramarital union would not be conducted unnecessarily. As far as I know, in some countries this type of marriage is recognized“, reads this question.

According to the amendments to the Law on PIO, cohabitation is equated with marriage, i.e. family pension, in addition to the spouse, it can also be done by an extramarital partneranswer from the PIO Fund.

“The law stipulates that to prove the existence of an extramarital union, only a legally binding court decision establishing the existence of an extramarital union is valid. Since you are not entered in the municipal register of marriages, in the process of exercising your rights from pension and disability insurance, you will have to prove in court proceedings the status of cohabitation,” noted the Fund’s Pensioners.

01:48 WHY DO PENSIONERS STILL DO THE HARDEST JOBS? Source: Kurir TV

Source: Kurir TV

(World)

You may also like

Wang Yi: China welcomes EU foreign policy chief’s...

The king of Cambodia has approved the appointment...

Foreign Buyers Acquire 160 Properties in the Dominican...

Syria says four Syrian soldiers were killed in...

American Internet Celebrity Blogger Triggers Massive Riot in...

Iran, the regime threatened not only by the...

EU-Tunisia Memorandum, Miccio (Emergency): “Shameful agreement. It will...

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

Harry and Meghan, Lady Gaga, Tom Cruise: how...

Nurses alcohol hospital Zadar | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy