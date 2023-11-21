Home » Collab Crocs x Salehe Bembury – MONDO MODA
Collab Crocs x Salehe Bembury – MONDO MODA

Crocs and footwear designer Salehe Bembury launch collection Crocs x Thumb Pod. The designer is one of the greatest representatives of innovation in the universe of streetwear sneakers and, in his collab with Crocs, he chose to explore the 3D shapes of his own digital printing, one of his trademarks.
Additionally, Bembury’s unique process in creating the shades and their names aims to create an emotional experience for whoever is wearing the shoe. To a large extent, he is inspired by elements of nature or a sense of nostalgia, imprinting each pair with different personalities and stories.

Among the new models, the Adult Pollex Clog comes in the color Yoke, a striking golden yellow that combines style and comfort, exemplifying the spirit of collaboration between Crocs and the designer. Adult Pollex Slide comes in the color Parnsnip, which translates to parsnip – a type of root with a neutral tone and intense flavor.
O Crocs Adult Thumb Slide Parnsnip e Adult Thumb Clog Yoke costs R＄ 449,00 from R＄ 649,00.

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

