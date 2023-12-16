Collaboration between PUMA and Swarovski – FASHION WORLD

A PUMA it’s at Swarovski launch Collab, bringing an expression of luxury to sports fashion. Created with precision-cut Swarovski crystals, everyday pieces gain shine.

Collab Puma Swarovski @ publicity

The release features PUMA silhouettes adorned with shimmering, eye-catching details, while the German brand’s cat logo is cast in an array of colorful Swarovski crystals.

Collab Puma Swarovski @ publicity

The collection includes an oversized t-shirt available in different colors and a tracksuit set, consisting of a jacket and pants in the traditional T7 model from PUMA.

Collab Puma Swarovski @ publicity

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

