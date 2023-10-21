Home » Collaboration with JLo and Intimissimi – MONDO MODA
World

Collaboration with JLo and Intimissimi – MONDO MODA

by admin
Collaboration with JLo and Intimissimi – MONDO MODA

Finally, photos of the Intimissimi capsule collection in partnership with Jennifer Lopez. “This Is Me…Now” is also the title on JLo’s upcoming album, which delves into her journey of self-reflection and personal development.

JLo para Intimissimi @ Norman Jean Roy

Crafted with the utmost care, artisanal excellence and innovative design, the collection offers delicately embroidered details and high-quality materials, such as silk and refined lace, which provide a luxurious appeal, reflecting the brand’s commitment to offering a sensorial experience. incomparable.

JLo para Intimissimi @ Norman Jean Roy

JLo finished off the creations with a hummingbird pendant, associated with concepts of luck, resilience and vibrant energy, and which has a deep meaning for her, now instilled in each piece.

JLo para Intimissimi @ Norman Jean Roy

The chosen color palette focuses on black, champagne and jade green. While timeless black exudes classic allure, embodying the essence of sophistication, the elegant champagne tone expresses a sense of refinement and grace, perfect for those seeking a touch of subtlety.

JLo para Intimissimi @ Norman Jean Roy

Finally, the vibrant and intense green – a tone beloved by the star – provides a bold and attractive choice for those who want to capture the eye.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Posted by:

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

See also  The presenter of RTS made a slip in the morning | Fun

You may also like

Hamas Releases US Hostages in Gaza Strip: Qatar’s...

Israel shows the weapons used by Hamas for...

The Intensifying Political Polarization Continues to Impede Election...

News Udinese | The former Gnoukouri: “They told...

Browser Compatibility Issues on CNN: Your Web Browser...

The Rolling Stones, review of their album Hackney...

The Centuries-Old Feud: Exploring the Conflict Between Israel...

Farjallah Haïk, the immense French-speaking novelist, found –...

Possible Meeting between President Biden and Colombian President...

The iPhone 15 and Pixel 8 are compatible...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy