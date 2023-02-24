Collaborative witness Bojan Hrvatin speaks today in the Special Court about the murder of Lazar Vukićević.

Witness-collaborator Bojan Hrvatin today continues to expose the brutal murders of the Veljko Belivuk and Marko Miljković clans in the Special Court in Belgrade. He spoke first about the murder of Goran Veličković, better known as Goks, and then he began to reveal the detailed kidnapping and murder of Nikola Mitić. After the murder of Goksi, Veljko Belivuk wrote “Korać pi*ka” on the back of Goksi’s body, and then he photographed it and sent it to Filip Korać. Now it’s our turn the murder of Lazar Vukićević that happened on October 14, 2020. At one point, there was chaos in the courtroom because lawyer Vesna Golubović (represents the injured wife of the murdered Goran Veličković Goksi) to whom Belivuk price in the courtroom.

“Since the middle of September I have been on the job of preparing a murder on the order of Belivuk, another man, but I will not talk about that now. I learned about Lazar Vukićević from Miljković that he created an account through the Sky application and corresponded with Stefan Mandić, one of the perpetrators of the assassination attempt on Zvicer. Miljković presents himself as a loyal soldier of the Skaljar clan and that he needs to find a man in Karaburma. At that time, it became known that Mile Kapetan, after the murder in Athens, took over the clan with Jovan Vukotić and that he was the boss of Sarac and Vukićević.“, said Hrvatin and stated that a few days before the murder of Vukićević, Belivuk, Miljković and Janković went to Montenegro for a meeting with the Captain, presenting themselves falsely.

“The plan was to present that the Captain had kidnapped Belivuk and thus lure Vukićević and Šarac. Miljković told me that Kasap should be with the Captain, he said that he is the most serious killer from Skaljar. Basically, we make arrangements at Lalić’s apartment, the Budimir brothers found a ‘Fiat Doblo’ in Pančevo, for that job we agreed to make one-time sky orders. Miljković and Belivuk didn’t tell anyone where they were going, they didn’t bring their devices, Miljković took another with the name Komodo on it. When they carried out a successful operation there, kidnapped the Captain and killed the Butcher, i.e. Hodžić, they sent pictures. On one, he was by the window. I’ve seen pictures of the Captain, one with a cigar, the other lying on the ground tied up. They sent Šarac and Vukićević a picture of Velja being kidnapped, I saw it, where he is lying tied up“, he told how they lured Vukićević.

The plan, he added, was to first lure Šarac and then Vukićević.

“About an hour before we were supposed to meet Šarac, Miljković announced that Šarac had doubts, that he did not trust the Captain and that he was giving up on coming.“, Hrvatin said, explaining that they tried to lure him from the Captain’s phone to come and torture Belivuk, who was allegedly kidnapped.

“We give up on Šarac and switch to Lazar Vukićević. However, we changed the meeting place with Vukićević because we had information that the police had information that Belivuk had been kidnapped. By the way, we suspected Šarac to be a police informer, which we then confirmed“, said the associate witness and added that they then decided to lure him to the place where he was kidnapped.Pig‘, that is Mirko KojicMiljković’s godfather who is still missing.

“However, a man appeared who started doing pull-ups on the carpet shaking bar, so we thought he was looking at us. Miloš Budimir told me to take out my gun, we headed towards that man, but he went further towards Radnička“, he said and stated that the accused Nemanja Đurić picked up Lazar Vukićević and that they then went to Ritopek.

Then she came forward to speak lawyer Vesna Golubović which represents the wife of the murdered Goran Veličković. She accused Veljko Belivuk of sending her “disturbing and unpleasant messages”.

“Judge, I accidentally looked into the box towards the accused, Belivuk sends me disturbing and very unpleasant messages, conclusively. I think what we are hearing is already unpleasant enough, please react“, said lawyer Vesna Golubović through tears, and judge Vinka Behara then decided to declare a 30-minute break.

