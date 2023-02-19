The city of Kahramanmaras no longer exists: aerial images recorded by citizens show houses destroyed, buildings collapsed on themselves, rubble everywhere. The earthquake of magnitude 7.9 that hit southern Turkey and Syria it was very violent.

There are at least ten Turkish provinces affected by the earthquake. The worst affected areas were Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Osmaniye, Adiyaman, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Malatya and Adana, Turkey’s Anadolu News Agency reported.