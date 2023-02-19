news-txt”>

Three days after the Champions League match against Liverpool (who beat Newcastle 2-0 today), Real Madrid defeated Osasuna at home, with the same result, on matchday 22 of La Liga. Ancelotti’s team is thus back within 5 of Barcelona (first with 56 points), who will receive Cadiz tomorrow. But Madrid struggled for a long time before getting the better of Navarrese goalkeeper Sergio Herrera on a graceful evening.



Vinicius found the right assist in the 78th minute, serving a perfect ball for Valverde who made it 1-0. Asensio made it 2-0 in added time.



Previously, Real Sociedad had missed an opportunity to close the gap on Real Madrid, being joined at 1-1 by a ten-man Celta Vigo side after Renato Tapia’s red card in the 75th minute. In today’s other matches, Betis beat Valladolid 2-1 and Villarreal lost heavily against Mallorca (4-2). (HANDLE).

