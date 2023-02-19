Home News Stolen motorcycle recovered in Neiva
In the same way, authorities managed to capture a person and seize another motorcycle.

Quadrant 45 attached to the Fortalecillas Police Substation, on the road that leads from the township of Fortalellas to the city of Neiva, El Venado sector, observed a subject riding a motorcycle who, noticing the police presence, fled.

Meters later, when he lost stability, he got off the motorcycle and continued his escape.

Given this fact, the uniformed officers in rapid reaction managed to capture in flagrante the 31-year-old man known as “Pelovejo” from whom a motorcycle was seized and the recovery of another, which had been stolen moments before.

It is noteworthy that “Pelovejo” has notes as indicated for the crimes of Personal Injury and Breach of Trust.

The captured was left at the disposal of the competent authority, for the crime of theft, where a control and guarantee judge will decide his legal situation.

