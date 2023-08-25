Colombia Introduces ‘X’ Gender Option in Passports for Non-Binary Individuals

Colombia Introduces Non-Binary Option on Passports

Colombia has become the latest country to offer a non-binary option on passports, allowing individuals who identify themselves as non-binary to select the gender option “X.” The Foreign Ministry of Colombia announced this development, stating that they recognize gender diversity and will now include the “non-binary” category on passports.

Andrea Garzón, the passport coordinator, shared in a video on the official website of the Foreign Ministry, “From now on, Colombians can exercise this right in the passport offices of Bogotá, governorships, and in foreign consulates.”

This decision comes after the Colombian justice system mandated in March 2022 the inclusion of the “non-binary” category in identity documents, which previously only offered options for “male” and “female.” Over the course of 2022, 26 individuals applied for and obtained changes to their identity cards and birth records to reflect the “non-binary” category, according to data from the Registry.

With a population of around 50 million, Colombia joins a growing number of countries that now allow individuals to select a gender option other than male or female on their passports. Human Rights Watch reports that at least a dozen countries offer non-binary passports, including Australia, which implemented the change in 2011. Other countries on the list include Pakistan, Nepal, New Zealand, and Germany.

In the Americas, countries such as Argentina, the United States, Canada, and Mexico have also introduced the non-binary passport option. Mexico, in particular, recently issued its first category “X” passports in May 2023.

The inclusion of the non-binary option on passports is a significant step towards recognizing and respecting gender diversity and autonomy. It provides individuals the right to self-identify and be accurately represented on official identification documents. This development in Colombia is expected to have positive implications for the non-binary community and further contribute to the ongoing global movement towards inclusivity and equality.