Colombia, the first images of the children’s meeting with the rescuers – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) The Colombian public TV Rtvc has broadcast the video in which an indigenous guard finds the 4 little brothers found alive after a plane crash. The 13, 9, 4 and 1 year olds spent 40 days alone in the Amazon jungle. Upon their discovery, the eldest daughter Lesly ran towards the rescuers saying she was hungry. One of the boys instead said: «My mother is dead». The little brothers watched over their mother, Magdalena, until her death: according to what the little ones told, the woman would have survived the crash for 4 days before dying. The babies are expected to stay for at least two weeks in a hospital receiving treatment following their rescue on Friday. The family was fleeing the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to be reunited with the woman’s husband. (LaPresse)