Colombia, the rescue of children missing for 40 days in the jungle and treatment on a military plane: the images

They were found alive four children survived to a plane crash that took place on May 1 in the Guaviare forest in the department of Caquetà, in Colombia. El Tiempo newspaper called the find “a miracle“. “We found them all alive,” the military told the national government. The four little brothers, of 13, 9, 4 years and 11 months, they survived a plane crash they are in three people died (two pilots and a woman). Rescuers had found clues from the children in the forest, including traces of a leaf hut and recent shoe prints. In researches they have been employed over 200 rescuers, including army special forces. Images posted by the Colombian Defense Ministry’s Twitter show rescuers who they carry out of the jungle Colombian rescue helicopter Blackhawk the four surviving children who had been lost in the jungle for 40 days.