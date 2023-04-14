«Love is part of the Giampo I know, don’t you understand that I love you?». This wrote Isabella Lsalad to Giampaolo Amato in a series of messages on Whatsapp in May 2019. That is, before his death and the investigation that led to the arrest of the eye doctor. From her context it appears confirmed that Lsalad knew about her husband’s history with another woman. According to a friend of hers, her wife also knew that her husband was drugging her. While according to the magistrate, in addition to the sentimental motive, there was also the economic one. Judge Claudio Paris says the Whatsapp messages are confirmation that Lsalad was deeply and naively in love with her husband.

A “sluggish and frustrated” man

While Amato is defined as «a slothful, frustrated and hunted man who sits at the table with the Lsalad that evening, watching her sip a wine which will later turn out to have been adulterated with benzodiazepines. And this in the meantime, for days he has been repeating to his lover to wait for him because by now he has chosen her (“’You have always been the object of my most beautiful thoughts and of the most important projects…You’ll see, don’t move on…You’ll see, listen to me. There may be everything. Everything again, please. I chose you”). The day before, May 18, 2019, Amato and the woman to whom he had been linked for years out of wedlock had exchanged numerous messages in a chat reported in the ordinance. She had used very harsh tones, like an epilogue to the story. «I’m not writing to compensate you Giampaolo, I’m writing to free you from doubts and atrocious problems. You were the best thing in my life, but you haven’t been for a while. For too long now. You are the cause of my sadness, my tiredness, my always tense nerves. I have become apathetic, grey, decidedly ugly too».

The children and the last evening

The doctor also had to answer the son’s questions about his mother’s death. “Dad, how was Mum that night?” is one of the questions to the parent, on 5 March 2022. The conversation, during which the young man, together with his sister, poses a series of questions, pressing the parent on the evening of 30 October 2021, is in the records of the investigation where it is hypothesized that the woman was murdered by her husband through the use of substances. «She was calm. She told me that she had dinner »with a friend. “And where did you meet?” asked the son. «Downstairs, in the studio», the answer. Question: «Did she play you?». “Yes”. At that point her daughter intervened: «Why did she ring you at that hour? How did she know you were awake?” Amato: “You must have seen the light on, then you knew and agreed that we’d talk later.” The daughter: «Yes, but it was late».

The health problem

The father at that point reminds the children that he had to “see the eye” to the mother, for a problem. The son: «But you, when you left, was she already in bed?». «She went to the bathroom, to brush her teeth and… then she went to bed. I said goodbye and went downstairs. We stayed down for a while to chat”. Her daughter: “Did you see her getting into bed?” According to Paris, the period of time in which the suspect stayed in the woman’s house is significant, while she was in the bathroom busy getting ready for the night. Amato, who was heard twice by the investigators during the investigation, denying the charges, instead made use of the option not to answer in the guarantee interrogation. His defenders, lawyers Gianluigi Lebro and Cesarina Mitaritonna, have appealed the review and the hearing is still awaited.

