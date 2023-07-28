Competition for the police 2023 | Info

Applications for the competition for 1,100 participants in the Center for Basic Police Training (COPO), for professional training to perform the duties of a uniformed police officer, are valid until August 11.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced a competition for the enrollment of 1,100 students to the Center for Basic Police Training (COPO), for professional training to perform the duties of a uniformed police officer for the needs of all 27 police departments in Serbia.

All those interested, who meet the conditions for enrollment, can apply until August 11, at the police stations according to their place of residence.

Of the 1,100 participants of the Police Training Center, 550 will be professionally trained to perform the duties and tasks of a uniformed police officer in the position of a police officer, 300 in the position of a traffic police officer and 250 in the position of a border police officer.

Candidates for trainees, when applying for the competition, declare for which of the offered jobs they want to undergo professional training, the MUP announced.

The conditions of the competition can be found on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs www.mup.gov.rs and the website of the Center for Basic Police Training www.copo.edu.rs .

KONKURSA TERMS

As stated on the COPO website, the right to participate in the competition is available to persons who meet the following conditions:

that he is a citizen of the Republic of Serbia;

that he has a registered residence in the territory of the Republic of Serbia, for at least one continuous year before the date of submission of the application for the competition;

that he has a registered residence in the territory of the organizational unit for which the competition is announced;

that he is no less than 18 and no more than 24 years of age by the day of the closing of the competition;

not to be more than 27 years of age by the date of the closing of the competition (for candidates who have graduated from the Criminalistics and Police University);

that he has completed secondary education and upbringing, lasting four years, or that he has completed basic professional or basic academic studies of the Criminalistics and Police University;

that there are no security obstacles in accordance with the Police Law;

to have a valid national driver’s license for driving a “B” category motor vehicle;

that he meets the criteria of health, psychological and physical ability, for establishing an employment relationship in the Ministry of Internal Affairs at the workplace in the status of authorized officials.

The right to participate in the competition is also available to a person who does not have a valid national driver’s license for driving a “B” motor vehicle. category, if along with the competition documentation, he submits a certificate that by the date of the conclusion of the competition, the training for driving a “B” category motor vehicle has begun, with the obligation to no later than September 29, 2023. year, submit a certified photocopy of the “B” category driver’s license to the Center for Basic Police Training.

The procedure for selecting candidates for basic police training is carried out by a committee appointed by the Minister of Internal Affairs.

