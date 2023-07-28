When is your next care consultation?

compass private care advice GmbH

Nursing situations are often dynamic, changing over time. This usually creates new questions and challenges. Care advisors accompany people in need of care, their relatives and their support network – also several times and over a longer period of time if the situation requires it.

At first, the mother may find it difficult to remember what to buy. Later, her name is lost or she is disoriented. The father is also no longer able to manage the household on his own – care situations arise suddenly and often change quickly: “In discussions with those seeking advice, we explore their need for support, answer their questions and show them their individual options for structuring the care situation,” explains Sandra Rousos, who works as a care consultant at compass. “In addition to questions about the assessment for a degree of care, the consultations often deal with the available care insurance benefits or with looking at how family care is designed in such a way that everyone involved is doing well.”

Statutory right to nursing advice

There is a legal right to care advice. Not only people in need of care, but also caring relatives or volunteer carers can take advantage of the free advice. One speaks here of the nursing advice according to § 7a SGB XI. This care advice can take place with those seeking advice at home, in facilities such as care bases, by telephone or video call – if desired, several times and over a longer period of time if this is necessary to stabilize the care situation. This possibility of support relieves many of those affected: “I am a relative who cares for both parents, and I have tried the care advice from compass several times in the past and was always very satisfied! Now I had to clarify several complicated complexes for my parents. I am from my Nursing advisor so enthusiastic: “We had several consultation appointments, she was very easy to reach both by telephone and by e-mail and advised me with great competence and also extremely empathetically. She was able to clarify all my questions and problems to my great satisfaction. I will be happy to do so to fall back on her help again with questions/concerns/problems. I feel that I am in very good hands with her,” says Ulrike D., a compass client, describing her experiences with the nursing advice.

This is how care counseling supports those seeking advice

Nursing advisors answer the individual questions of those seeking advice on the subject of nursing. You know the long-term care insurance benefits that can be claimed. “At compass, we are also well networked with other actors on site, so that we know where there is support and help for our clients,” emphasizes Rousos, a nurse. The aim of nursing advice is to clarify the concerns of those in need of care and those caring for them, to cover the need for advice and to meet the individual need for information – and always when new questions arise. In this way, the care situation of the couple mentioned at the beginning could also be stabilized. When is your next care consultation?

Background:

compass private pflegeberatung GmbH advises those in need of care and their relatives by telephone, video call and, if desired, also at home in accordance with the legal right of all insured persons to free and neutral care advice (§ 7a SGB XI and § 37 Para. 3 SGB XI). Telephone advice is available to all insured persons, outreach advice and advice via video call is reserved for privately insured persons.

As an independent subsidiary of the private health insurance association, compass operates nationwide with around 700 care advisors. The compass care advisors provide advice on all questions relating to care during telephone campaigns and during regular service times.

