by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

The season of pop music concerts at the Greek Theater of Syracuse will not be postponed and will take place in the ancient cavea. The mayor: “There is no step backwards” “The Sicily amphitheater commission has issued the authorizations but for that …

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Concerts at the Greek Theater, “No step back, the monument is protected” appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».